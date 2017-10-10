Man falls to death from 4th floor

LAHORE :A newly-wed man died after falling from fourth floor of a building under mysterious circumstances in the Naulakha police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Allah Rakha, a resident of Batapur. On the day of the incident, he was sitting on 4th floor of the building in Changar Mohalla of Landa Bazaar when he fell down all of a sudden. As a result, the wall of the third floor also fell on him. He received multiple injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died. The victim’s relatives have alleged that someone had intentionally killed him and action should be taken as per law. Police registered a case against unknown persons and shifted the body to morgue.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A 30-year-old man was killed over old enmity in the Data Darbar police limits Monday.The victim has been identified as Kashif, son of Shaukat. Police said the victim had an old enmity with Suhail and Chand of the area and was facing different cases. On the day of the incident, accused persons approached the victim and shot at him. As a result, the victim received injuries and died on the spot. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. Police removed the body to morgue while accused persons are still at large.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: An employee of PHA was crushed to death under the wheels of department’s vehicle while watering plants on Monday.Police have handed over body to the victim’s family. The victim has been identified as Raja Riaz, 35, an employee of PHA in Jilani Park.