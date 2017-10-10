Diesel smugglers held

The Sindh Rangers arrested seven suspects including smugglers on Monday. A spokesman said personnel conducted a operation in the Gadap Town area where they apprehended four accused later identified as Mohammed Qayyum, Naveed Iqbal, Ehsaan Ali and Aslam. They were involved in the illegal trade of low-grade diesel smuggled from Iran. In a separate raid in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, the Rangers arrested two drug dealers named Naqeebullah and Abdullah.