Tue October 10, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

October 10, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Diesel smugglers held

Diesel smugglers held

The Sindh Rangers arrested seven suspects including smugglers on Monday. A spokesman said personnel conducted a operation in the Gadap Town area where they apprehended four accused later identified as Mohammed Qayyum, Naveed Iqbal, Ehsaan Ali and Aslam. They were involved in the illegal trade of low-grade diesel smuggled from Iran. In a separate raid in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, the Rangers arrested two drug dealers named Naqeebullah and Abdullah.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement