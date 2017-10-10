FINCA, APL enter into agreement

LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan has selected Analytics (Private) Limited (APL) as a strategic partner to power its journey towards becoming a data-driven organization, a statement said on Monday.

This partnership will be enabled by IBM’s analytic platform, which consists of market leading business intelligence and data manipulation tools, it added. Being an early adopter of technology in Pakistan, this initiative will enable FINCA in leveraging data to understand customer needs, enhance customer experience, and scale their rapidly growing digital financial services platform ‘SimSim’, which has recently launched.

APL will be working closely with FINCA to build a centralised source of trusted and verified information across the various lines of business at the bank, it said. APL will also provide insights towards business improvement opportunities by building state-of-the-art artificial intelligence models. This will allow FINCA to better understand and predict customer behaviour, and proactively take benefit from the previously uncovered market opportunities.