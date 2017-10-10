SSGC to commission SNG project in Awaran

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is all set to commission an LPG-Air Mix plant in Balochistan’s Awaran district, a statement said on Monday.

The project, fraught with diverse topographical and law and order issues, is being built at an approximate cost of Rs440 million through SSGC’s own resources. Once commissioned, the Awaran LPG-Air Mix or Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) Plant will benefit 800 households of the town by handling a capacity of 100 mmbtu/hr (2 mmcfd) SNG. It was in 2013 when during an official visit to Awaran, the then prime minister announced the installation of SNG plants in various locations of Balochistan, including Awaran as part of the government’s plan to supply SNG to areas far off from the distribution grid.