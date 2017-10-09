Contaminated water

Health issues in Karachi are on a rise. The outbreak of many water-borne diseases, including cholera and diarrhoea, has taken a toll on the lives of residents. Contaminated underground water is the main reason for the spread of such deadly diseases. Many residents have also complained that in their area drinking water pipeline has cracks because of which the residents get sewage with drinking water. Such water is not fit for consumption even after it is boiled.

Before elections, politicians always promise to resolve all the problems of residents. But once the results are out, they forget about their promises. Water pollution is one of the most serious ecological threats we face today. The concerned authorities should put their effort to provide pure water to the people.

Saeedullah Qamar Baloch ( Karachi )