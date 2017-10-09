A mega event

Today (Oct 9), Pakistan will host a mega health event in Islamabad. The event is the 69th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean. According to media reports, the committee comprises representatives of all the 22 countries falling in the Eastern Mediterranean Region of the world health body. The event is being held to discuss public health priorities for the countries in the region.

Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar has said that the mega health event coming to Pakistan is reflective of the country’s increasing role as a major player in global health. During the event, the delegates will mainly focus on five priority areas of public health including emergencies and health security, communicable diseases, etc. It is hoped that the event will help the country identify gaps in Pakistan’s healthcare system.

Asim Munir ( Rawalpindi )