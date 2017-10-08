Customs agents, transporters demand removal of barriers at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs clearing agents, transporters and traders on Saturday protested against the National Logistics Cell (NLC) for erecting barriers and gates that have created problems for commuters and residents in the border town of Torkham.

The protest was organised by the Torkham Customs Agents Association. The protesters marched in the Torkham bazaar holding placards inscribed with their demands and black flags. They were wearing black arm-bands and chanting slogans against the NLC.

The protesters also blocked Torkham road for some time to pressure and compel the NLC officials to remove the barriers.

Former president of Torkham Clearing Agents Association Zarqeeb Shinwari said that NLC was gradually depriving local tribesmen of their property and businesses.

He said NLC officials have now started erecting barriers and had installed gates on the roads that were being used by residents and transporters.

He said the NLC had blocked a main road that was used by hundreds of people living in the border village of Bacha Mina.

The protesters threatened that if the NLC failed to take notice of their demands and did not remove the barriers and gate by October 9, they would give a call for countrywide protest and would stop clearing import and export goods at the Torkham border. The protestors agreed to open the Torkham road after assurances.