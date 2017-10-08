Sun October 08, 2017
National

October 8, 2017

Traffic police give gifts to motorists

PESHAWAR: The traffic police gave away gifts to motorists and motorcyclists who were found wearing helmets, seat belts and following traffic rules.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Yasir Afridi and SSP Headquarters Riaz Ahmad gave away gifts to a number of people in different parts of the city, Saddar and University Road on Friday and Saturday, an official said.

The official said that the purpose of the campaign is to encourage those drivers who strictly follow traffic rules.

The police have already launched a campaign against the violators and a number of people were arrested or issued ticket.

