Difficult process

I am a 74-year-old senior citizen of the country. Income from property is my only source of income. Every year, I would file tax returns manually. However, according to the latest FBR orders, all tax returns will have to be filed electronically.

This year, I downloaded an income tax return form and was surprised to find out that Return Form IT-1B doesn’t allow taxpayer to enter the details about the deductions allowed. Also, the whole process of filing tax return through Iris is difficult and complex. The only option left for me is to not file the return.

Athar Rasheed

Karachi