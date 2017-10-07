Sat October 07, 2017
October 7, 2017

Nightmare on the city’s streets

The number of street crimes in Karachi is rising at an alarming rate. The incidents of mobile phone snatching have once again trampled with the peace of the city. According to the authorities, thousands of mobile phones were snatched within a year. No arrests have been made so far.

The criminals are wandering the streets of the city and robbing people at gun point. It seems that those responsible for maintaining peace in the city are not carrying out their duties efficiently.

Faiz-Ur-Rehman (Karachi)

