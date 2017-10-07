Imran, Qadri remain absent from ATC hearing

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge on Friday said in his remarks that the police had failed to submit property records of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PAT leader Dr Tahirul Qadri.

The court, while hearing SSP Asmatullah Junejo case, directed the capital’s inspector general police and chief commissioner to submit property documents of both the leaders before the court on the next hearing, as both the leaders stayed absent from the hearing on Friday. Meanwhile, the ATC has maintained the status of absconders for both the leaders.

PML-N representative Danyal Aziz said that by appearing before the courts, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has followed the rule of law. He said that action should be taken against those who were involved in attacking parliament and PTV headquarters, adding that those who involved institutions to achieve their political goals had done injustice to the nation.

The two ‘political cousins’ face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel’s building and injuring then Islamabad Operations SSP Asmatullah Junejo.In August 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when the PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

The clashes between the police and protesters resulted in the death of three people and caused injuries to over 560. Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo.