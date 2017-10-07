Sheema Kermani performs at ASG event

Islamabad :For its opening of the season event, the Asian Study Group (ASG) featured a presentation by Sheema Kermani, through multimedia, demonstration and conversation titled, ‘The Magic and Power of Dance.’ It was a well attended affair held at the Shamadan Hall of the Serena Hotel and began with attendees signing up for membership or renewing existing ones. Results of the calendar competition – it was on sale at the event - were announced by Sajid Munir.

Welcoming the gathering, president ASG Parvin Malik gave a brief history of the ASG; the many diverse and interesting programmes that take place every month and hoped those who were not members would sign up. “Come and join the ASG family,” she said. “You will not regret it!” Before concluding she introduced the committee members, all of whom work on a voluntary basis; announced the programmes for the month of October then handed over the mike to Patron ASG, ambassador of Austria Brigitta Baha, who introduced the artiste.

An interesting, ‘straight from the heart’ presentation followed and gave the audience an insight into the music and dance of different genres that have been existing in this part of the world since time immemorial - and for those of us who did not know the background of these art forms it was a learning experience. As a treat, in conclusion Sheema performed a dance to Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s famous poem set to music ‘Dasht e Tanhai,’(roughly ‘The desert of my solitude’) but unfortunately only a lucky few got to see it because the music was sorted out after attendees had begun to leave! Anyway it was an opportunity to ask the dancer to come again for another full performance which she promised to do if invited.

There was a question and answer session, which also turned out to be a platform for many in the audience to project their positive views about art and culture - or the lack of it. Sheema Kermani is an internationally recognized theatre practitioner and activist for Women’s Rights and Peace. Her performances are a celebration of the history of this part of the world that dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization. Coloured by her ideological world view that society can be changed she believes that ethnic, religious and linguistic divide can be overcome, through an exposure and emphasis on cultural activities.

As a choreographer, exponent and teacher of classical dance, she regularly mounts annual theatre and dance festivals. In 1979 she founded a cultural action group: “Tehrik-e-Niswan” (Women’s movement) that creates theatre and performances for stage through the medium of the Performing Arts, some of which have been landmarks in the history of theatre in Pakistan. She says “Traditionally, dance, music and drama cannot be separated and together constitute the theatrical arts. Elements of a unified reality, they are deeply intertwined and their goal is to lead the spectators towards wisdom, knowledge and liberation. Pakistan's cultural heritage dates back to 2,500 B.C. The beautiful statuette of "The Dancing Girl" excavated from the ruins of Mohenjo-Daro is one of the earliest sculptural evidence of the ancient dance forms in the world.” She has won many awards both at home and abroad.