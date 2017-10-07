Formula milk marketing banned in hospitals

LAHORE :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has completely imposed a ban on marketing and sampling of infant formula milk in hospitals.

This was revealed by PFA Director General while addressing a seminar at Lahore College for Women University here Friday. The seminar titled as “Mother Milk vs Formula Milk, causes of Breast Cancer in Pakistan.”

In the ceremony, PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi, PFA Additional Director General (Technical) Dr Shahzeb Hasnain, Executive Director Strategic Management and Internal Policy Unity Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Prof of Pathology Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr Fauzia Ashraf and member P&D Dr Fatima addressed the participants. A large number of students, nutritionists and faculty members, including Prof Sara participated.

Addressing the participants, PFA DG Noorul Amin Mengal explained the importance of breast-feeding and effects of formula milk on infants and mothers. He said there is no substitution to mother’s milk. Chances of breast cancer in mothers feeding their babies are far lesser than those who do not. He said PFA has completely imposed a ban on marketing and free sampling of infant formula milk in hospitals after consultation with Formula Milk Association.

He added that 700 PFA teams under the supervision of FSOs and 2,000 food technologists are working actively to secure the growth and nutrition of people in Punjab. The DG said PFA has formulated 16 laws and got them approved from Punjab Assembly and its all credits goes to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PFA team who supported us at every platform. He said PFA is taking strict measures to ensure the quality food and nutrition for people especially children. In this connection, PFA has banned all carbonated drinks in educational institutions and ensured its implementation across the province.

Mengal said we should use fresh and healthy food like juices and fruits and must avoid unhealthy items like carbonated drinks and other such products. He said around Rs50 billion are being spent on such food products that are not healthy like drinks, frozen desserts and margarine.

The DG used term white collar crime for companies selling products by disseminating misleading information and glossy language on their products and in advertisement campaigns. He said it was observed that most of the food related promotional advertisements are displayed on children favourite channels. In this regard, PFA pulled up socks against them and passed the law. He said all food organisations will be bound to get approval of their campaign and advertisements before starting any product promotion on broadcasting and any other ways. He said PFA has restricted formula milk to approve formula milk ingredients and marketing from PFA scientific panel and labelling in Urdu language on the all imported products.

Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore said decline has been witnessed in breastfeeding for last few years which is a serious issue for this nation for which we have needed to create awareness about breastfeeding issue in society. He said 40 percent death chances of newborn can reduce if mother feed baby within an hour of baby birth. He said in rare cases ailing mothers may use formula milk for their children but after consultation with doctor whereas such cases figure is 40-50 in whole country in which doctor do not allow breastfeeding. Rathore said breastfeeding is not only good for child but also good for mother’s health that helps to fight several diseases like breast cancer. He urged that the government should include health related issues in educational curriculum.

Speaking with the participants, LWMC VC appreciated the PFA efforts, especially DG Noorul Amin Mengal for taking strict action against unhealthy food suppliers and manufacturing companies. She said PFA is playing vital role in order to ensure the availability of quality food products at shops and restaurants creating awareness about nutrition in society. She advised the students to play their role in creating awareness about breastfeeding and other food products among friends, family members, relatives and neighbours.