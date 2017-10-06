Fata Grand Alliance demands separate province, opposes merger with KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Leaders of the Fata Grand Alliance on Thursday demanded a separate province status or independent Agency Council for the Fata region.
Speaking at a news conference, Malik Khan Marjan and others lauded the role of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai for opposing the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They said hundreds of tribal people would stage a protest rally on October 14 in front of Governor’s House, Peshawar for a separate Fata province.
The speakers said the government should first rehabilitate and compensate the affected people of tribal areas and those people who were still living in camps.
PESHAWAR: Leaders of the Fata Grand Alliance on Thursday demanded a separate province status or independent Agency Council for the Fata region.
Speaking at a news conference, Malik Khan Marjan and others lauded the role of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai for opposing the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They said hundreds of tribal people would stage a protest rally on October 14 in front of Governor’s House, Peshawar for a separate Fata province.
The speakers said the government should first rehabilitate and compensate the affected people of tribal areas and those people who were still living in camps.
Comments