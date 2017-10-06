Fata Grand Alliance demands separate province, opposes merger with KP

PESHAWAR: Leaders of the Fata Grand Alliance on Thursday demanded a separate province status or independent Agency Council for the Fata region.

Speaking at a news conference, Malik Khan Marjan and others lauded the role of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai for opposing the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said hundreds of tribal people would stage a protest rally on October 14 in front of Governor’s House, Peshawar for a separate Fata province.

The speakers said the government should first rehabilitate and compensate the affected people of tribal areas and those people who were still living in camps.