Tirah elders demand compensation package

PESHAWAR: Tribal elders from Kokikhel tribe of Tirah valley in Khyber Agency on Thursday asked the government to announce a special package for their areas which were adversely affected by militancy and military operations.

Speaking at a news conference, Dr Malik Shah Khan of Kokikhel tribe said some officials in Jamrud tehsil ignored Kokikhel tribe in the relief package for the displaced tribesmen of Tirah valley. He said that besides houses, their crops and other properties had been damaged but no compensation was announced for the losses.

The elder also criticised the negative role of elected MNA from NA-46, Khyber Agency, and said he played politics over the issue in the National Assembly and other forums.

Malik Shah Khan appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce a special quota for the Kokikhel tribe in Levies force and other government departments as hundreds of youth from the tribe were jobless. He demanded construction of schools, a health centre and roads in the affected areas of Kokikhel tribe of Tirah valley. The elder warned the Kokikhel tribe would launch a protest campaign if the government did not announce a special package and compensation within a week.