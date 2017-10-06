Position-holders of RCCS awarded

Rawalpindi :A ceremony was held in honour of position holder students of the Rawalpindi College of Commerce and Sciences (RCCS) who showed tremendous results in the examinations of Intermediate and B.Com., says a press release

Chief Executive Pirzada Rahat Quddusi was the chief guest on the occasion. Talking to students, their parents, teachers and staff, he said that Rawalpindi College of Commerce and Sciences never compromised on quantity, but quality. “We at our college not only teach students but also build their characters. Thousands of students have so far passed out of this institution and serving the country in every field”.

Quddusi said they are trying very hard to sustain the sanctity of the student-teacher relation at their college. He said the college progressed leaps and bounds not only for showing best results, but putting high standard of moral values on priority.

Quddusi congratulated the college principal Hamid Mahmood for showing top notch results in Intermediate and Bachelors in commerce examinations.

Shields, cash prices and certificates of merit were distributed among position holders that include Sundas Rafique and Komal Arshad of B Com-II, Almas, Sohail Khan and Muhammad Farhan Chughtai of B.XCom-I. Ayesh Nadeem, Maheen Tariq, Hafiz Abdul Munim, Sheeza Noor, Bakhtawar and Mahlaqa, Nayab Yousaf, Aqsa and Faiza Mahdi stood among top students in intermediate, Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, General Science and Commerce Group.