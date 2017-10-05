NA-4 by-poll: JUI-S announces support to PTI candidate

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) has announced support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the by-election on the NA-4 constituency in Peshawar.

The announcement was made by provincial president of JUI-S Maulana Yousaf Shah along with Information Minister Shah Farman at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday. He advised his party workers to run active campaign for the PTI nominee.

The JUI-S leader blasted the federal government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership for amending the constitution in favour of a “disqualified” person.

He also came down hard on the federal government for introducing “un-Islamic” amendments in the constitution. He vowed to resist the amendments, which, he alleged, were made to appease foreign forces.