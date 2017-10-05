Woman killed, four injured in Swat road accident

MINGORA: A woman was killed and four other persons sustained injuries in a road accident at Charbagh area in Swat district on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that two vehicles collided at Waliabad locality in Charbagh area. As a result, wife of Amir Gul, resident of Guli Bagh, was killed on the spot while four other persons sustained injuries.

The body and the injured including Salman, Aqal Zada and Amir Hatim were taken to the hospital in Khwazakhela from where two of them were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital due to their precarious condition. The police registered the case and started investigation.