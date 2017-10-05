A passionate speech at Germany’s ‘National Unity Day’

Islamabad :It was a passionate speech delivered by the German Ambassador to Islamabad, Martin Kobler, at a reception he hosted to observe the German National Unity Day Tuesday evening at his residence.

“We realized this dream of unity on 3rd October 1990 when the Berlin wall was brought down and since then the Germany has progressed and prospered. Now Germany is a strong nation in the European Union and we have resolved our differences even with once our arch foe, France. Now the German-France nexus is the strongest and the whole of Europe is benefiting because of these warm relations between the two countries, which at one time were arch rivals,” Mr Kobler said.

Apparently the message was loud and clear for Pakistan and India as well! The remarks were applauded by the guests in audience, including the High Commissioner of India, Mr Gotam Banmbanwala!

Mr Kobler said that the German Muslims, which are in hundreds of thousands in numbers, can freely go to their mosques and pray. “They are free to exercise their religious rites and they are a very productive part of the German society,” the Germany envoy said in his speech.

He said that Pakistan is a beautiful country and the people are most hospitable. “It is only two months that I assumed my duties here and I have already travelled to Lahore in the Punjab, a vibrant Karachi in Sindh and have strolled through the streets in Peshawar in the KPK. I have gone hiking up these hills and found each and every thing most beautiful,” Ambassador Kobler said.

He said that Germany greatly values its relations with Pakistan, which are strong productive. “However,” he added, “there is still a vast scope of expanding and strengthening these relations, especially in the field of trade and commerce. I would really like to see the chambers of commerce of Pakistan and Germany collaborating and getting closer to expanding and enhancing trade between the two countries,” Mr Kobler said.

Talking about Pakistan and its potential, Ambassador Kobler said that Pakistan is a country, which is blessed with a huge ‘youth bulge’ as 60 per of its population is below the age of 30 years.

“What Pakistan need to do to convert this ‘youth bulge’ into its strength is to invest in education and health. He quoted Allama Iqbal’s famous verse: ‘Us Qaum ko Shamsheer ki Hajat Nahi Rehti, Ho Jis kay Jawanoon ki Khudi Soorat-e-Faulad’. (A nation does not need a sword, whose youth’s resolve is like steel).And won yet another round of applause from the guests on the lawns.

He said that he would like to see the Lufthansa planes landing in Islamabad and the PIA plans landing in Frankfurt as soon as it could be possible. “For this, the business community of the two countries can play a major role. You come up with the ideas and initiatives and we are here to extend every possible help to materialize those into reality,” the German envoy said.

The Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile, Pervez Malik, was the chief guest on the occasion. He read out a carefully worded statement, eyes fixed on the page, never once lifting his eyes to cast a glance at the audience.

The Governor of the Punjab, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, was the guest of honor. He also spoke on the occasion briefly as he thanked and appreciated the host to invite him over for the reception.

The anthem of European and the national anthems of Germany and Pakistan were played. The Pakistan national anthem was presented live by a group of young boys and girls! The celebrations started with the traditional ‘Cake Cutting Ceremony’! And the party started! The arrangements were superb, the food was sumptuous and the groups mingled and enjoyed on a pleasantly warm evening on the lawns of the Germany Ambassador’s residence!