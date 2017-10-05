Nairobi marathon postponed

Print Story
NAIROBI: Kenya’s highest profile marathon, due on October 29, has been postponed to late November over fears of political unrest around the country’s re-run presidential election expected on October 26.The Nairobi Marathon, a road race which has often been a platform for young Kenyan athletes to launch their international careers, will now be held on November 26.
