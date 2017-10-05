Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nairobi marathon postponed

Nairobi marathon postponed

NAIROBI: Kenya’s highest profile marathon, due on October 29, has been postponed to late November over fears of political unrest around the country’s re-run presidential election expected on October 26.The Nairobi Marathon, a road race which has often been a platform for young Kenyan athletes to launch their international careers, will now be held on November 26.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement