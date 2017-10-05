Cloth merchants elect office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan cloth merchants association on Wednesday said Muhammad Arif Sonija has been elected chairman of the association, while Muhammad Salman Yousuf and Asif Saleem have also been elected unopposed as senior vice chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Muhammad Salman Yousuf, Qasim Sonija, Asif Saleem, Omar G. Adam and Abdus Samad are elected as members of the executive committee of the association, it added.