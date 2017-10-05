Tetra Pak acquires Big Drum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Tetra Pak has strengthened its product offering for ice cream manufacturers with the acquisition of Big Drum Engineering GmbH, a leading supplier of filling machines for the industry, a statement said on Wednesday.
The deal further extends the company’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions for food and beverage companies around the world, and reinforces its global leadership in the sector, it added. Tetra Pak already provides a full range of ice cream equipment, including raw material storage, mix preparation, continuous freezing and inclusion systems, as well as production solutions for moulded and extruded ice cream products.
