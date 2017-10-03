Youm-e-Ashur observed with solemnity

ISLAMABAD: The Youm-e-Ashur was observed on Sunday across the country with due solemnity, reverence to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Religious leaders highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy. Strict security arrangements were in place at all sensitive areas of the country, especially the routes of processions, to avert any untoward incident. Mobile phone service remained suspended in various cities.

Sham-e-Ghariban majalis were arranged at all imambargahs. Processions had been taken out throughout the day while all small processions joined the main ones in larger cities where people gathered at one place. Eyes shed tears in grief while recalling what happened to the martyred grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Karbala. People were wearing bands with the name of Imam Hussain (RA) on their heads and hands while observing the day.