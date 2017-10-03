Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to host Asian Throwball C’ships in December

Pakistan to host Asian Throwball C’ships in December

KARACHI: At least eight foreign men and women teams will feature in Asian Men and Women Throwball Championships 2017 to be held at PSB Centre in Karachi from December 25 to 29, said Maqbool Ahmed, Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) secretary.

“We have sent invitations to 12 countries and we expect that at least eight countries will send their teams for the tournament. If all 12 countries send their teams, we are ready to host them all,” Maqbool told PPI.

He added that the main men and women tournaments would be played from December 25 to 28. One-day beach throwball events would also be organised for both men and women, he said.The PTF is expecting to host teams from India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Afghanistan, Nepal, Syria and Uganda.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement