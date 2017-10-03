Pakistan to host Asian Throwball C’ships in December

KARACHI: At least eight foreign men and women teams will feature in Asian Men and Women Throwball Championships 2017 to be held at PSB Centre in Karachi from December 25 to 29, said Maqbool Ahmed, Pakistan Throwball Federation (PTF) secretary.

“We have sent invitations to 12 countries and we expect that at least eight countries will send their teams for the tournament. If all 12 countries send their teams, we are ready to host them all,” Maqbool told PPI.

He added that the main men and women tournaments would be played from December 25 to 28. One-day beach throwball events would also be organised for both men and women, he said.The PTF is expecting to host teams from India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Afghanistan, Nepal, Syria and Uganda.