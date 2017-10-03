Peaceful Youm-i-Ashur boosts police morale

LAHORE Capital City Police Officer Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Ameen Wains has said that police and public should be on same page to defeat terrorism in the country.

We have made the events of WorldXI, NA-120 elections, Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Harram successful with the blessings of Allah.

Public and security agencies have played vital role for holding peaceful events. He expressed this while chairing a session of intelligence system at Alhamra Hall on Monday. DIG Investigation Chaudhry Sultan, SSP Admin Rana Ayyaz and all branch heads were also there.

The Capital City Police Officer Lahore said it is our basic responsibility to eliminate crime from society on the basis of secret information. That’s why this is responsibility to all police cops to give information of terrorist, facilitator, land mafia, illegal arms, narcotics, proclaimed offenders, suspects, road block, harassment and gambling on 0303-7712111.

Intelligence wing will investigate it by keeping the sender name in secret. All cooperation will be extended for cops to make it successful story.

SSP Admin said that intelligence system already exists in police. Cops are being empowered through this system. Lahore Police has done so mush digitalisation to change “Thana Culture”.

dengue awarenessPGMI and Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has called upon the doctors to utilise all available resources to create awareness among patients regarding dengue.

He said training of doctors was also being carried out on dengue while lectures had also been scheduled for new doctors and paramedical staff as a regular feature. Five PhDs awarded: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars.

Scholars who have been awarded degree include Mahwish Bashir d/o Pervaiz Akhter in Solid State Physics, Marium Muhammad Hussain d/o Muhammad Hussain Mustafa Naqvee in International Relations, Humaira Yasmeen d/o Muhammad Ashraf in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Raza Ashraf s/o Muhammad Ashraf in Biological Sciences and Habib ur Rehman s/o Muhammad Ali in Islamic Studies.

Meanwhile PU examinations department has also declared the results of B.S.C.S (second & third year) 2nd Annual Examinations 2016.

The detailed results are available on PU website www.pu.edu.pk. stops: Railways administration has approved a two minutes stop of Kyber Mail at Renala Khurd station.

The decision would be effected from October 15. Similarly, Pakistan Express has also been allowed to have a two minutes stop at Ghotki Station on temporarily basis. This facility would last for three months,

condolences: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over the death of former Additional IG Police Punjab Habib Ahmad Khan Lodhi. Chief Minister prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul and courage for the family over their loss.