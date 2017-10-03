AMF Enterprises, Chalo Co sign deal

KARACHI: Young and budding import organisation of Pakistan, AMF Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and the Belgium-based Chalo Chai Company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently, a statement said on Monday.

The MoU was signed for the exclusive supply of Chalo Chai Latte by Asim Mushfiq Farooqi, founder and CEO of AMF Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, and Gita Van den Boer, co-founder and CEO of Chalo Company, and Peter Goethals, co-owner and director of Chalo Company, it added. The Chalo Company has been well-recognised in the Europe and Western consumer market.