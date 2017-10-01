Sun October 01, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 1, 2017

Guardiola reveals Spain ambition

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed he wants to coach Spain in the future.

Former Spain midfielder Guardiola is in his second season with City after successful spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The 46-year-old failed to win a trophy in his first year in England, but City have emerged as early pace setters in the Premier League title race this season.

While Guardiola has no plans to leave City any time soon, he admitted he is keen to test his skills at international level.

Asked whether he would like to take charge of a national team, Guardiola told BBC’s Football Focus: “Yes, Spain I think.

“I would like to be a manager in a World Cup, and the European Cup (European Championships), I would like to feel that.”

After a chastening first season at City, Guardiola spent big on new signings before the new campaign.

