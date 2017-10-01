Jamaatul Ahrar says its seven fighters killed by Afghan special forces

PESHAWAR: A splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaatul Ahrar (TTP-JA) said that seven of its fighters were killed by the Afghan special forces during a late night raid on their camp located in the border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“The Afghan special

forces conducted a raid on our camp during the night between Friday and Saturday

in the border area between Pakistan’s Mohmand tribal

region and Afghanistan’s

Nangarhar province and

killed our seven people,” said TTP-JA spokesman Asad Mansoor.

He said six of their fighters belonged to Mohmand Agency while one hailed from Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said two of them were commanders.

One of the slain commanders, Wali Khan aka Haris was TTP-JA operational commander for Mullagori subdivision of Pakistan’s Khyber Agency.

The Taliban spokesman said Amjad aka Gharsaney who belonged to Bannu was serving in their arms and ammunition section.

According to the spokesman, those killed included Commander Adil Bacha, Wali Khan aka Haris, Abdur Rahman, Qari Saeed, Nazir aka Shami? and Amjad aka Gharsaney.

The spokesman said it was not first time the Afghan and US special forces raided their camps in the border areas and killed their people.

He said it was an attempt of the Afghan government to divert the attention of the TTP-JA from Pakistan.