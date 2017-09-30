Lok Virsa begins networking of cultural organisations

Islamabad: The Lok Virsa has started networking of cultural organisations of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the project, Autaq, in order to bring them closer to understand each others' culture and celebrate diversity.

This was stated by Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed speaking during a function of the Humanities and Social Sciences series organised by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Dr. Fouzia spoke about 'Framework for Indigenous Feminism'. She also met with the representatives of the cultural organisations, All Pakistan Music Conference and Walled City of Lahore Authority to discuss possibilities of collaboration in musical archive digitisation and protection of intangible form of Heritage, respectively.

The Lok Virsa ED held discussion with Dr. Nida Kirmani, professor of sociology and discussed research work on role of women in social change. Earlier, she was warmly received by the faculty members and students of LUMS.