Pak-Turk staff move SHC against deportation, seek security

Turkish nationals working as staff members of Pak-Turk Schools and Colleges filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Friday seeking protection of life and a court injunction against their illegal deportation from Pakistan.

The petitioners – Ali Yilmaz, Fatma Yilmaz, Recep Lacin, Ummuhan Lacin, Abdulgani Gulmez, Emine Songul Gulmez, Yasin Ulucinar, Tuba Ulucinar, Abdulkerim Oguz and Seyide Nihal Oguz, Ubeyd Bayraktar, Gunes Sarisin – who have been living and working in Pakistan since 2011 submitted that the SHC had previously suspended the then-interior minster’s order regarding deportation of Pak-Turk school staff members.

The petitioners submitted that, on September 27, their colleague, Mesut Kacmaz with his wife Meral Kacmaz and his two daughters Huda Nur Kacmaz and Fatima Huma Kacmaz, who lived in Wapda Town, Lahore, and Fatih Avci, were picked up by armed persons and shifted to an undisclosed location.

They submitted that is a well known fact that the Turkish government was requesting other countries to deport Turkish nationals and some of those deported were imprisoned, tortured and even killed in Turkey. Besides, they said, there were several reports issued by the United Nations on atrocities committed by the Turkish government.

The petitioners told the SHC that they were being trailed by unknown men for the past few days and some people had also tried to abduct the petitioners’ colleagues from a school in Khairpur Mirs. The abduction attempt, they said, had failed due to the intervention of area people.

The petitioners expressed apprehensions over forced deportation without due process of the law. Citing the ministry of interior, FIA and Sindh police as respondents, they requested the SHC to direct the ministry to place their names on the Exit Control List to avert their illegal deportation and also requested for provision of protection.

Confession in Tania murder case

The investigation officer of the Tania Khaskheli murder case submitted a progress report before the SHC chief justice on Friday which states that the two nominated accused have confessed to the murder and would soon be produced before a judicial magistrate to record their confessional statements.

A SHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh had taken up the suo moto case regarding the September 7 killing of 19-year-old girl Tania Khaskheli by a feudal lord, Khan Noohani, in Jamshoro over refusal of a marriage proposal.

The investigation officer appeared before the SHC CJ on Friday and submitted a report stating that the nominated accused, Khan Noohani and Ali Noohani, had confessed to the murder and, after recording their statements before a judicial magistrate, they would be charge-sheeted before the trial court. The SHC, after taking the report on record, disposed of the matter.