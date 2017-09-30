LCCI invites Indonesian investment

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Malik Tahir Javed has invited the Indonesian businessmen to step into joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts in auto parts, agriculture and various other sectors of the economy.

Talking to the Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie Amri at the Chief Minister House, the LCCI president said partnership between the businessmen of the two countries would help explore trade and investment opportunities.

The bilateral trade figures fairly indicate the economic relations between the two countries. However, the trade gap needs to be shortened by way of allowing Pakistan to export more items to Indonesia, he added.

Javed said that there is also a lot of scope for Indonesia to make investment in Pakistan. Indonesia has a fairly advanced petrochemical, rubber, plywood, telecommunication and tourism industry, he said, adding that Indonesia can make direct investment in these industries and can also enter into joint ventures with the Pakistani counterparts.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president said potential areas should be studied and monitored by the commercial sections of diplomatic missions for promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

And this is possible through active engagement of the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries, frequent exchange of economic and trade delegations to identify the areas of mutual interest and arranging single country exhibitions in each other’s country, he added.