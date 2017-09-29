Two killed, one hurt in shootings

Two young men were shot dead while another sustained injuries in two separate gun attacks reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar within a span of 10 minutes late on Thursday night.

As per details, a man was shot dead while his younger brother was injured when they were targeted by unidentified men near the Hascol petrol pump situated in Block IV of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Aneesur Rehman, the duty officer (DO) at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station, identified the victims as 24-year-old Zarak Khan and his younger brother, Aurangzaib, sons of Tajammul Khan. Of the two brothers, Zarak succumbed to his injuries on the spot while Aurangzaib was rushed to the Liaquat National Hospital in critical condition. Zarak’s body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Within a span of approximately 10 minutes, the night’s second shooting was reported in Block II of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. DO Rehman identified the victim as 24-year-old Mohabbat Ali, son of Muhammad Aijaz, and said he died on the spot.

The attack took place near the offices of Rangers Wing 70, located near Shaikh Zayed Islamic Centre on University Road. Mohabbat’s body was also taken to the JPMC.

Speaking to The News, Gulshan-e-Iqbal police SP Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto said it was too early to ascertain the motives behind both the killings.

He said all three victims were Pashtun and there was a possibility that the two attacks were related, but the police would only issue a final statement after completing the investigation.