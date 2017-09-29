Tariq Malik elected Kati president

KARACHI: Tariq Malik has been elected unopposed as the president of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) for the year 2017/18, a statement said on Thursday. Muhammad Salman Aslam and Junaid Naqi have also been elected unopposed as senior vice president and vice president of the association for the term, it added.

Members of Executive Committee of Kati congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers and expressed the hope that the new office-bearers would play their role in resolving problems of the business community and affective representation of industrial community. S M Muneer, patron-in-chief of Kati, praised the services of outgoing president Masood Naqi, SVP Ghazanfar Ali Khan and VP Umer Rehan on their contribution and services for the association.