Widening gap

Government schools located in rural areas of Balochistan are in a deplorable state. Although it is the largest province in the country, the people of its rural areas are deprived of a quality education. Improper infrastructure, poor sanitary conditions and teachers’ absenteeism are some major problems that government schools have to deal with on a regular basis. In some areas, a school is far away from villages and since there is no availability of transport, many students find it hard to reach their schools on time. These problems exist because of a lack of check and balance. The authorities have turned a blind eye to these problems and are taking no remedial measures to provide best education system to rural areas.

This carelessness is widening the gap between rural and urban areas. Students in urban areas have an access to better education. For them, there are better job opportunities and growth prospects. On the other hand, students in rural areas are forced to do menial jobs. This is only because of the low-quality of education dispensed at government schools. The Balochistan government must take immediate action to uplift the status of education in the province.

M Aslam Nasar (Loralai)