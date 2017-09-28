‘Daesh recruits’ untraceable after release from Karachi jail

Law enforcers conducted a raid at the Karachi Central Jail and took custody of two terror convicts who were “recruiting inmates for Daesh”, Geo News reported on Wednesday citing security reports and sources.

A report cited states that up to 30 prisoners had already been recruited inside the jail for Daesh, the terror outfit globally known as Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Security sources shared another alarming detail when they said that of the 30 prisoners recruited, 12 have been released on bail and their whereabouts remain unknown. It was said that law enforcement agencies had raided the residences of those released on bail but none of the men could be traced.

This is not the first instance of militant or criminal activity within the jail premises this year. Earlier, a report prepared by the Counter-Terrorism Department revealed that terrorists imprisoned at Central Jail Karachi had access to the prison’s record room and sensitive document.

The report came in the wake of the escape of two high-profile terrorists affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The two under-trial prisoners, Sheikh Mohammad alias Firon and Ahmed Khan alias Manako, were present in the jail’s judicial complex for a hearing when they managed to escape.

A report by security officials, prepared after the jailbreak, had stated that prisoners belonging to banned outfits are virtually running the Karachi Central Jail and managing their network from behind bars without any fear or repercussions.

The report had added that prison officials have no power or control over certain dangerous prisoners, who openly hurl threats at the officials. The CTD had then said that the two LeJ terrorists escaped to Afghanistan after breaking out of Karachi jail in June.

The CTD had also informed that the suspects fled to Afghanistan through the Chaman border in Balochistan. As many as twelve police personnel, including the jail superintendent and deputy jail superintendent, were arrested at the behest of Sindh law and prisons minister after the jailbreak. Later in the same month, scores of television sets, LCDs, water dispensers, mobile phones and other electronic devices were found inside the central jail during an operation.