Terror plot foiled, two terrorists arrested

LAHORE :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have foiled a terrorist plan in Muharram with the arrest of two terrorists of banned organisation TTP, Jammat Ul Ahrar.

Officials also seized explosives and hand grenades from the custody of the arrested persons. They were arrested following an intelligence-based operation conducted against militants of TTP, Jammat Ul Ahrar on Tuesday evening. They have been identified as Tawakal Khan and Adam Khan from Sabzazar Road, Ganda Nala, Lahore. They were preparing to launch an attack on worship places in the coming days for which the reccee had already been done.

road accidents: Around 659 road traffic crashes were reported in provincial monitoring cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Reportedly ten lives were lost and 555 seriously injured were shifted to hospitals. However some 187 victims with minor injuries were discharged soon after provision of first aid.

According to the data, 278 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 100 pedestrians and 374 passengers were among the victims. 139 accidents were reported in Lahore, 56 in Faisalabad and 37 in Gujranwala.

Man found dead: A 30-year-old man was found dead in a house in mysterious circumstances in the Johar Town police area on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Waqas. Police said he was a servant of the tenant of the house. The house owner was living along with his wife at the upper storey of the house.

On the day of the incident, the owner of the house was away while his wife was alone at home. It was alleged that the man had tried to assault the landlord’s wife. She defended herself during which he fell down and died. Police have collected collected forensic evidence from the scene. Investigations are underway.