Mayor reviews sewerage system arrangements

Islamabad: Islamabad is a naturally healthful place. Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) should make it more healthful for citizens and the tourists.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Ansar Aziz expressed these views while chairing a monthly review meeting of Sewerage System in the city. Senior Officers of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) including Chief Metropolitan Officer Asad Mehboob Kyani attended the meeting.

Sewerage System in any city is reflection of its administration. Properly functional sewerage system not only prevents outbreak of diseases but also keeps overall environment pleasant. It is shield against seasonal flooding. Sewerage system including drains and nullahs therefore should be kept functional and operative, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further said.

The meeting was told that 147 complaints received during the month of August, 2017 regarding different issues pertaining to Sewerage System and transmitted for early action.The meeting was also told that the complaints were processed for resolving issues of the residents of the city promptly and efficiently.

During the month of August, 2017, out of 147 complaints regarding different issues pertaining to sewerage, 132 complaints were promptly resolved and 09 were under process for early disposal by the concerned formations. Moreover, complainants have also been informed about the status of their complaints.

Complaints received from different areas including F-5/4, D-12/2, I-9/4, F-6/2, G-6/1, I-10/1, G-9/2, G-6/4, I-9/1, G-11/2, F-8/3, I-10/1, G-10/3, G-11/1, E-7, F-10 Markaz Rawal Town, I14/3, F-10/2, G-7 Markaz, Shehzad Town, G-6 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Margalla Town and other areas.