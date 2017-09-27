Consumers launch ‘tomato boycott’ campaign

RAWALPINDI: The apathy of government and local administration has failed to control the vicious price hike of tomato (and other vegetables too) in the last few days.

As such social activist and consumers' rights groups have taken the matter in their own hands. Once again, a movement has been launched on social media asking for boycott of 'tomato' only for a few days in order to control the artificially created shortage and teach a lesson to the heartless hoarders and profiteers.

Through social media, "Tomato Boycott Campaign" has been launched and consumers have been urged to stay away from tomato for two weeks.

The message went viral through Whatsapp, Twitter, SMS, Facebook etc. The appeal did not go unattended. The hapless majority of public boycotted buying tomatoes using other alternative sources to prepare everyday dishes. Some of housewives used yogurt while some of using ketchup in place of expensive tomato.

People and different media groups are raising voice against soaring prices of tomato continuously but nobody is listening. It seems that there is no government writ in the country. One kilogram tomatoes are still selling at Rs160-200 per kg at groceries on Tuesday.

The tomato boycott, if followed in earnest, will reduce the demand for the commodity and it will result in decrease of prices, the consumer rights groups say. "To boycott tomato eating only for two days will decrease prices of commodity," Muhammad Furqan Abbasi a social activist said. “We have been continuously appealing to authorities to control tomato prices but all proved vain. Social media has come a convenient way to communicate with consumers and I am hopeful that the boycott campaign will be a success”, he hoped. “This is an agitation where no political party is involved. It is the campaign of the masses and they will make it a success, read one post on the social media.”

Another Facebook post used the term Jihad and asked the people to come and join the Jihad against the profiteers. Students, good officials, social activists, political workers and teachers etc. have joined the movement and shared the posts on their walls. "I have sent the message to my entire Whatsapp friends and appealed them not to use tomato," Riaz Ahmed said.

Another tweeted: "I stand up against tomato and let us be united against excessive tomato prices." A survey conducted by 'The News' tells that hoarders and profiteers are in a state of fear to listen 'Tomato Boycott Campaign'. Majority of families have joined this campaign and not using tomato.