PCB hires coach for women side on trial basis

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Mark Coles from New Zealand as Head Coach of Pakistan’s Women Team on trial basis.

“New Zealand’s Mark Coles has been appointed as Head Coach Pakistan’s Women Team on trial basis working as a volunteer with the national team and assigned only for the upcoming New Zealand series,” PCB announced on Monday.

Coles is expected to reach Lahore on October 2 and join the Pakistan’s women team for the training camp and the series.Mark was a member of the Wellington squad in 1992 and played six ‘A’ list games for Wellington. He retired from cricket in 1996 due to stress fractures in his back.

He worked as an assistant coach with New Zealand ‘A’ Women’s team in 2000. He was a satellite coach for Cricket Australia in Western Australia in 2012 and also the assistant coach of the Western Fury side.He has worked closely with two current Internationals, Nicole Bolton (Australia) and Leigh Kasperek (NZ) in Perth. He also coached the Wellington Blaze to a T20 title in 2013.