Thailand varsity to set up Pakistan corner

LAHORE: Thailand’s University of Thomasat has planned to set up Pakistan Corner in the university to provide information about Pakistan.It was revealed by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan after a meeting with a delegation of the university here on Monday. He said the corner would be established soon and books of renowned Pakistani writers would be showcased to create a soft image of the country. Lahore Art Council Assistant Director Khurram Naveed will take care of the task.

