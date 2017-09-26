Shahbaz takes notice of hike in vegetable prices

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of news regarding increase in prices of some vegetables and issued instructions to the provincial cabinet committee for price control, from London.

The chief minister directed the committee as well as departments concerned to bring stability in prices. He ordered the price control magistrates to take strict action against profiteers. “I will not let profiteers and hoarders to fleece the public,” the CM warned.

Also, Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to martyred Lieutenant Arslan Alam, saying that those who were sacrificing their today for nation’s tomorrow were our pride, and their sacrifices could never be overlooked.

He said there was no example of such sacrifices in the war against terrorism in the international community. He said the whole nation is united against the menace of terrorism. Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the death of three people in a manhole in Faisalabad.

He ordered for investigation into the incident from every aspect, and presentation of a report to him. The chief minister congratulated the PIAF Founders Alliance over their success in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections. The CM congratulated newly elected President Tahir Javaid Malik, Senior Vice President Khwaja Khawar Rashid, Vice President Zeeshan Khalil and other officials. He also extended his best wishes to Falahat Imran for being elected as the president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore division.