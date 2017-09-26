Pakistan, Russia special forces start joint exercise

RAWALPINDI: A two-week long joint exercise "DRUZBA 2017" between the special forces of Pakistan and Russian armies started in Minralney Vody, Russia, on Monday. The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials of special forces of both the countries, said a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen the military ties between the two countries and share Pakistan Army's experience in the war against terrorism.

