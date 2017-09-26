QWP rejects PTI’s call for snap polls

PESHAWAR: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Sherpao on Monday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s call for early polls.

In a statement, he contended that the strengthening of democratic institutions would be instrumental in political stability and financial prosperity. “We want the government to complete its term. This statement [by Imran Khan] reflects his political immaturity and the PTI doesn’t have any plan, except disturbing the system,” Aftab Sherpao said.

Aftab Sherpao disagreed with the PTI chairman’s demand for fresh mandate by holding early general elections in the country and deplored that it is an unwise and a non-serious move, which would affect the democratic process.

The QWP chief said Imran Khan loses everything due to hasty acts. He advised the PTI chairman to learn from his past mistakes, which resulted in serious difficulties for the KP and country and slowed the pace of the progress.