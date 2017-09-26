Tue September 26, 2017
September 26, 2017

Four wanted terrorists killed in Balochistan operations, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in Balochistan conducted operations in various areas of the province and killed four wanted terrorists affiliated with BRA and UBA, said a statement released by the ISPR.

In the Dera Bugti district, Thango and Keleri, affiliated with BRA, were killed.They were involved in the abduction of civilians and attacks on security forces. Mohammad Khan and Jalal Deen affiliated with the UBA were killed in Sibi district of the province. The terrorists were involved in blasts targeting railway lines, planting IEDs and destroying power lines.

A suicide bomber belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) was also arrested along with 23 other suspects in the operations conducted by the FC Balochistan, ISPR added.  Security personnel recovered light machineguns, sub-machineguns, rifles, pistols, IEDs, rockets, hand grenades, 16kg explosives, a mortar shell and 15,032 rounds of different calibre ammunition in the raids.

