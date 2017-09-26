Tue September 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

Mian Saifur Rehman
September 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Free Kashmir, other areas’ banners appear in Geneva

‘Free Kashmir, other areas’ banners appear in Geneva

Banners in foreign lands carrying anti-Pakistan and the so-called ‘free Balochistan’ matter have been a cause of uproar, quite justifiably in Pakistan and those parts of the world at large which believe in the sanctity and inviolability of sovereignty of nations.

Of late, however, some saner and conscientious voices have raised some genuine issues also through banners promoting just and humanitarian causes. According to the latest news coming from Geneva, Switzerland, at the time of filing of this news item, banners have been displayed in a conspicuous manner on metro buses and trams in Geneva, calling for the freedom of Indian areas Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur as well as Kashmir. Some relevant pictures are available with The News. This exposes the true face of oppressive India in the heart of the West at a time when the 36th session of UN Human Rights Council is under way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement