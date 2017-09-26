‘Free Kashmir, other areas’ banners appear in Geneva

Banners in foreign lands carrying anti-Pakistan and the so-called ‘free Balochistan’ matter have been a cause of uproar, quite justifiably in Pakistan and those parts of the world at large which believe in the sanctity and inviolability of sovereignty of nations.

Of late, however, some saner and conscientious voices have raised some genuine issues also through banners promoting just and humanitarian causes. According to the latest news coming from Geneva, Switzerland, at the time of filing of this news item, banners have been displayed in a conspicuous manner on metro buses and trams in Geneva, calling for the freedom of Indian areas Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur as well as Kashmir. Some relevant pictures are available with The News. This exposes the true face of oppressive India in the heart of the West at a time when the 36th session of UN Human Rights Council is under way.