It was General Musharraf’s personal decision to impose emergency, detain judges: Col Inam

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted time to former president Pervez Musharraf’s counsel for arguments in the judges detention case and adjourned the hearing till October 5. ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand took up the judges detention case against the former president.

During the hearing on Monday, the court recorded the statement of witness Col (retd) Inamur Raheem. Inam said that it was Musharraf’s personal decision to impose the emergency and detain the judges.

However, the counsel for Pervez Musharraf, Akther Shah, requested the court to grant further time for arguments in the case. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing till October 5.

It may be mentioned that former military ruler is facing terrorism charges in the case, which was based on an FIR registered against him on August 11, 2009 by the SecretariatAugust 11, 2009 by the Secretariat Police for detaining over 60 judges. In June 2013, the court had indicted Musharraf in the judges' detention case. According to the charge sheet, the former president had imposed a state of emergency and detained the judges.