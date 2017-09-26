Those working against country and army from abroad to face law soon: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that hostile agencies which are trying to destabilise Pakistan from abroad and elements which are criticising the army would be in the grip of law soon, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Geo News reported.

General Bajwa further said that such elements feared the army as “it is a hurdle in their nefarious designs”. The army chief made the remarks while visiting the grave of Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who was martyred while manning a border post in the Rajgal Valley.

“No power can harm us till such time we have such valiant sons of soil and their brave parents in Pakistan,” he said.

The chief of the army staff also said that the army would continue to perform in the best interests of the country and would stand by the nation against all the challenges. “Pakistan’s enemy is our enemy,” he noted.

He further said, “Use of force is the prerogative of the state alone and the army will restore peace and rule of law, whatever sacrifices it may cost,” added COAS.

General Bajwa visited the parents of the martyred officer in his village near Murree and offered prayers at his grave.

While paying tribute to the officer, General Bajwa said, “The army and the nation are proud of their martyrs who have rendered the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”Arsalan was the only son of his parents and leaves behind his parents and three sisters.

The 22-year-old officer was martyred when terrorists fired from across the border on the newly-established Pakistani border post in Rajgal. Alam was commanding the post when he got hit, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.The funeral prayers of Alam were offered at the Peshawar Garrison.