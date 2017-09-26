‘Rapist’ of college student sent to jail on judicial remand

A judicial magistrate of the West district sent a suspected kidnapper and rapist of a college student to the central prison on judicial remand on Monday and directed the investigation officer (IO) to submit a report about the investigation.

Shah Nawaz is facing charges of kidnapping and raping the 22-year-old woman earlier this month. The victim, who has identified Nawaz as her tormentor, says he had kidnapped her from outside her college in Karachi on September 9 and had later taken her to Jamshoro.

She told the court that she had come into contact with the man on the telephone, but she had no idea he would kidnap her. She said Nawaz had a plan to sell her against a huge sum. She further alleged that the man had kept torturing and raping her in captivity.