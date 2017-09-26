Eating out

The number of restaurants in Karachi is getting higher. However, what concerns the people the most is poor sanitary conditions of these eateries. Food is an important part of our lives and the trend of going out to eat is gaining popularity in the city. On an average, a family dines out at least once a month. The problem at these restaurants is not only with the sanitation of the place, but the dishes in which they served the food are also not rinsed properly. These unhygienic conditions can result in the outbreak of deadly diseases like typhoid, cholera, food poisoning etc.

The food and health authority should look into the issue. All restaurant owners should use disposable plates and utensils so that they can be disposed of after use. The health authorities should inspect these restaurants. Only the fear of accountability will let these food chains to ensure cleanliness at their places. No one should be allowed to play with the health of the people.

Sameed Ahmed Farooqi (Karachi)