Damaged roads

The CDA has spent millions of rupees in making footpaths on either side of most of the roads in Islamabad. These footpaths are about four to five feet in width and are made up of fine coloured bricks. However, at most places these footpaths are now covered with thick layers of uneven grass, making it difficult for anyone to walk on them.

As a result, pedestrians have to walk on the roads. In addition, most of the driveways leading to the entrances of houses situated along the roads have been constructed in such a way making these footpaths almost meaningless. The CDA staff must visit Sector F-11 sector and see the conditions of these footpaths and how they have been encroached. The CDA may have spent millions on them, but because of sheer negligence, these footpaths are of no use.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari (Islamabad)